Asia Cement Sets Remuneration Committee Guidelines

Asia Cement (China) Holdings (HK:0743) has released an update.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings has outlined the terms of reference for its Remuneration Committee, which comprises a majority of independent non-executive directors. The committee is tasked with developing transparent remuneration policies for directors and senior management, ensuring alignment with company goals, and providing competitive compensation packages. Regular meetings and professional consultations are integral to its function, aiming to maintain fairness and competitiveness in remuneration practices.

