Ashoka WhiteOak Issues New Shares at Premium

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc has expanded its capital by issuing 150,000 new ordinary shares at 112.60 pence each, at a premium over the net asset value. With this new issue, the company’s total issued share capital reaches 32,731,795 shares, all with voting rights. Shareholders can use this total figure to assess changes in their ownership stake according to regulatory disclosure rules.

