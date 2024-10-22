Ashoka India Equity Trust to Issue New Shares for Performance

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc is set to issue 807,246 new ordinary shares to Acorn Asset Management Ltd as a performance fee, following a remarkable 75.8% return over the past three years, exceeding the benchmark by 10.8%. The shares will be issued at a net asset value of 284.99 pence each and are expected to be admitted for trading on the London Stock Exchange by 25 October 2024. This issuance will bring the total ordinary shares in circulation to 162,039,643, highlighting the company’s strategy to reward investment outperformance.

