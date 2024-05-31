Ashmore Group Executives Gift Shares to Charity

Ashmore Group PLC (GB:ASHM) has released an update.

Ashmore Group PLC has reported a philanthropic gesture by two of its key individuals, Mark Coombs, a Director, and PCA Rebecca Coombs. They have both gifted a considerable number of Ashmore Group’s ordinary shares to charity, with transactions involving 8 million and 5 million shares respectively, carried out at no cost on May 31, 2024, outside a trading venue.

