Ashford Hospitality to sell Courtyard Boston Downtown for $123M

Ashford Hospitality (AHT) Trust announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the 315-room Courtyard Boston Downtown located in Boston, Massachusetts for $123.0M, or $390,500 per key. The sale is expected to be completed in January 2025 and is subject to normal closing conditions. The Company provides no assurances that the sale will be completed on these terms or at all. When adjusted for the Company’s anticipated capital expenditures, the sale price represents a 5.9% capitalization rate on net operating income for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, or 14.3x Hotel EBITDA for the same time period. Excluding the anticipated capital spend, the sale price represents a 6.9% capitalization rate on net operating income for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, or 12.3x Hotel EBITDA for the same time period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.