Ascendis Pharma Announces FDA Approval Of YORVIPATH - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma (ASND) announced the FDA has approved YORVIPATH for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults. YORVIPATH is a prodrug of parathyroid hormone, administered once daily, designed to provide continuous exposure to released PTH over the 24-hour dosing period.

At launch, Ascendis plans to offer a suite of patient services for YORVIPATH through its U.S. Ascendis Signature Access Program, including support navigating the treatment journey and financial assistance programs for eligible patients.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma are up 10% in pre-market trade on Mnoday.

