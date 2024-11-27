Asara Resources Revives Exploration at Kada Gold Project

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (AU:AS1) has released an update.
Asara Resources Limited has resumed exploration at its flagship Kada Gold Project in Guinea, focusing on relogging core samples and conducting a drone survey to uncover new mineralization. The company plans to initiate a drilling program in early 2025 to enhance the Mineral Resource Estimate while also engaging with local communities and preparing for environmental studies.
