Asana, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Results and AI Launch

Asana, Inc. ( (ASAN) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Asana, Inc. is a prominent enterprise work management platform that enables organizations to connect work with goals, serving over 150,000 customers globally across various industries. In its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, Asana reported revenues of $183.9 million, a 10% increase year-over-year, and announced the launch of its AI Studio, marking its entry as a multi-product company. The company saw improvements in net retention rates and customer expansion, reaffirming its strong market position.

Key financial metrics revealed a reduction in GAAP operating loss to $60.2 million from $63.4 million the previous year, while non-GAAP operating loss decreased to $7.6 million. Meanwhile, the number of core customers, those spending $5,000 or more annually, rose by 11%, and those spending over $100,000 increased by 18%. These figures highlight Asana’s ability to grow its customer base and revenue per customer.

Strategically, the launch of AI Studio is expected to significantly expand Asana’s total addressable market by providing AI-powered work management solutions. The company’s forward momentum is further supported by strategic partnerships and initiatives, including a new partnership with Mastercard and their commitment to achieving FedRAMP authorization, aimed at serving regulated industries.

Looking forward, Asana’s management is optimistic about achieving positive free cash flow in the next quarter, with expected revenues between $187.5 million and $188.5 million. The company’s commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships is projected to drive future growth, enhancing its competitive standing in the work management sector.

