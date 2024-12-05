News & Insights

Stocks
ASAN

Asana, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Results and AI Launch

December 05, 2024 — 10:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asana, Inc. ( (ASAN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Asana, Inc. presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Asana, Inc. is a prominent enterprise work management platform that enables organizations to connect work with goals, serving over 150,000 customers globally across various industries. In its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, Asana reported revenues of $183.9 million, a 10% increase year-over-year, and announced the launch of its AI Studio, marking its entry as a multi-product company. The company saw improvements in net retention rates and customer expansion, reaffirming its strong market position.

Key financial metrics revealed a reduction in GAAP operating loss to $60.2 million from $63.4 million the previous year, while non-GAAP operating loss decreased to $7.6 million. Meanwhile, the number of core customers, those spending $5,000 or more annually, rose by 11%, and those spending over $100,000 increased by 18%. These figures highlight Asana’s ability to grow its customer base and revenue per customer.

Strategically, the launch of AI Studio is expected to significantly expand Asana’s total addressable market by providing AI-powered work management solutions. The company’s forward momentum is further supported by strategic partnerships and initiatives, including a new partnership with Mastercard and their commitment to achieving FedRAMP authorization, aimed at serving regulated industries.

Looking forward, Asana’s management is optimistic about achieving positive free cash flow in the next quarter, with expected revenues between $187.5 million and $188.5 million. The company’s commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships is projected to drive future growth, enhancing its competitive standing in the work management sector.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.