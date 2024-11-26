News & Insights

ARway Corp. Enhances AI Photography for Enterprise Clients

November 26, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Arway Corp. (TSE:ARWY) has released an update.

ARway.ai has integrated Toggle.ai’s FOTOgpt.ai Studio into its Map Dynamics platform, enhancing its AI photography services for over 400 enterprise clients. This collaboration provides event organizers with advanced tools to create high-quality images, boosting engagement and revenue opportunities. The partnership increases the exposure of both companies in the event technology space.

