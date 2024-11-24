News & Insights

Artrya Limited’s Shareholder Structure Changes

November 24, 2024 — 11:42 pm EST

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited has announced that Richcab Pty Ltd, along with its associate Christopher Dale, has ceased to be a substantial holder after the issuance of new securities, which resulted in their holding dropping to 4.45% of the total shares. Previously a significant shareholder, Richcab Pty Ltd now holds 4,138,115 ordinary shares out of 90,658,755 issued. This shift highlights the dynamic changes within Artrya’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting investor interest.

