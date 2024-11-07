News & Insights

Artivion reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 12c, consensus (6c)

November 07, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $95.8M, consensus $94.76M. “We continued our strong financial performance through Q3 as our team delivered revenue growth consistent with our expectations while executing on several initiatives designed to drive long-term profitable growth with our expanding, clinically differentiated product portfolio. Revenue growth in Q3 was driven by year-over-year growth in On-X of 15%, BioGlue of 14% and stent grafts of 12%, all compared to the third quarter of 2023. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year On-X, BioGlue, and stent grafts grew 15%, 14% and 13%, respectively. We also saw continued revenue strength across Asia Pacific and Latin America which grew 23% and 21%, respectively, and on a constant currency basis, 23% and 32%, compared to last year,” said CEO Pat Mackin. “We also achieved important milestones in our R&D pipeline this quarter…”

