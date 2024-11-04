News & Insights

Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Scout Benefits Group, terms not disclosed

November 04, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) & Co. announced the acquisition of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Scout Benefits Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Scout Benefits Group offers employee benefits consulting services with a focus on health plan strategies, serving clients primarily in Oklahoma. Tiffany Davis, Todd Davis and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Leah Vetter, head of Gallagher’s Central region employee benefits consulting operations.

