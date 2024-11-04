Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Scout Benefits Group, terms not disclosed

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) & Co. announced the acquisition of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Scout Benefits Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Scout Benefits Group offers employee benefits consulting services with a focus on health plan strategies, serving clients primarily in Oklahoma. Tiffany Davis, Todd Davis and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Leah Vetter, head of Gallagher’s Central region employee benefits consulting operations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AJG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.