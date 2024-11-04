News & Insights

Arterra Bioscience Reports 7% Revenue Growth

November 04, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Arterra Bioscience SpA (IT:ARBS) has released an update.

Arterra Bioscience S.p.A., a green biotech company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, reported a 7% increase in revenue, reaching approximately 2.8 million Euros by September 30, 2024. The growth was primarily driven by the sale of cosmetic raw materials, which saw a 7.25% rise. The company remains optimistic about its financial outlook for the year.

