Arterra Bioscience Reports 7% Revenue Growth

Arterra Bioscience S.p.A., a green biotech company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, reported a 7% increase in revenue, reaching approximately 2.8 million Euros by September 30, 2024. The growth was primarily driven by the sale of cosmetic raw materials, which saw a 7.25% rise. The company remains optimistic about its financial outlook for the year.

