Artelo Biosciences: FDA Clears IND Application For ART26.12 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) announced the FDA has issued a Study May Proceed letter for the Investigational New Drug application for ART26.12, for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The company said the FDA clearance of the ART26.12 IND application enables it to initiate first-in-human Phase 1 single ascending dose study. The company expects phase 1 trial results in the first half of 2025.

Gregory Gorgas, President and CEO of Artelo Biosciences, said: "We look forward to sharing the initial clinical results with ART26.12 next year."

