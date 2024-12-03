Arrowhead requests regulatory clearance to initiate ARO-ALK7 trial

Arrowhead (ARWR) announced that it has filed a request for regulatory clearance to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-ALK7, the company’s second investigational RNA interference, or RNAi, therapeutic being developed as a potential treatment for obesity. ARO-ALK7 is the first RNAi-based therapy to directly target a gene expressed in adipose tissue and highlights Arrowhead’s leadership in the delivery of siRNA to multiple tissues and cell types throughout the body utilizing its proprietary and differentiated Targeted RNAi Molecule platform.
