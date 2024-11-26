Arrowhead reports FY24 EPS ($5.00), consensus ($4.53)

Reports FY24 revenue $3.55M vs $240.74M last year. “Arrowhead (ARWR) is well positioned, both individually and with partners, to advance and ultimately commercialize important new medicines using our proprietary TRiM technology. We have the potential to impact the lives of millions of patients in need. We believe we now have all the necessary pieces in place to drive significant value for shareholders in the short-term, mid-term, and, more importantly, over the long-term as we seek to build a sustainable, financially sound business,” said Christopher Anzalone, Ph.D., President and CEO at Arrowhead. “Key events have occurred during the recent period that we see as potentially transformational for Arrowhead. Earlier this month, we submitted our first NDA to the U.S. FDA for investigational plozasiran, paving the way for Arrowhead to potentially launch our first commercial product in 2025, subject to FDA review and approval. We also took steps to meaningfully strengthen our balance sheet, including entering into a large licensing and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, which was announced today. Sarepta is an important new partner with extensive clinical, regulatory, and commercial expertise and this collaboration will help us advance and commercialize multiple promising Arrowhead-discovered drug candidates that fall outside of our current commercial focus on the cardiometabolic therapeutic area.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.