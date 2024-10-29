News & Insights

Arrow Minerals Expands with Iron and Bauxite Ventures

October 29, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited is advancing its dual strategy to establish iron ore and bauxite operations by acquiring the Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea, a major global exporter of high-grade bauxite. With successful funding of $5 million, Arrow progresses its Simandou North Iron Project with promising metallurgical test results and a strategic MoU with Baosteel Resources, enhancing access to iron ore markets. The company’s efforts are strategically aligned with the nearby Simandou railway, facilitating efficient logistics and enhancing shareholder value.

