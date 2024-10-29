Arrow Minerals Expands with Iron and Bauxite Ventures

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited is advancing its dual strategy to establish iron ore and bauxite operations by acquiring the Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea, a major global exporter of high-grade bauxite. With successful funding of $5 million, Arrow progresses its Simandou North Iron Project with promising metallurgical test results and a strategic MoU with Baosteel Resources, enhancing access to iron ore markets. The company’s efforts are strategically aligned with the nearby Simandou railway, facilitating efficient logistics and enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:AMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.