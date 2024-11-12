News & Insights

Array Technologies price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Susquehanna

November 12, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Array Technologies (ARRY) to $9 from $10 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said the AD/CVD investigation and election uncertainty weighed on new orders in 3Q, with backlog remaining flat.. With just over 80% of the backlog to be converted into revenue over the next six quarters, management indicated high confidence in realizing “double-digit” top-line growth next year.

