Array Technologies price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Array Technologies (ARRY) to $9 from $10 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said the AD/CVD investigation and election uncertainty weighed on new orders in 3Q, with backlog remaining flat.. With just over 80% of the backlog to be converted into revenue over the next six quarters, management indicated high confidence in realizing “double-digit” top-line growth next year.

