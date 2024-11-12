Array Technologies price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Array Technologies (ARRY) to $9 from $10 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said the AD/CVD investigation and election uncertainty weighed on new orders in 3Q, with backlog remaining flat.. With just over 80% of the backlog to be converted into revenue over the next six quarters, management indicated high confidence in realizing “double-digit” top-line growth next year.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ARRY:
- Charged: Tesla surges post-election, hits $1 trillion market cap
- Array Technologies price target lowered to $15 from $20 at JPMorgan
- Array Technologies price target lowered to $10 from $16 at UBS
- Array Technologies Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Highlights
- Array Technologies cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to 60c-65c from 64c-74c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.