Arovella Therapeutics Expands with New Share Issue and Cancer Therapies

Arovella Therapeutics Limited has issued 1,317,151 ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, complying with all relevant provisions. The biotechnology company is advancing its innovative iNKT cell therapy platform aimed at treating both blood cancers and solid tumors, with its lead product ALA-101 targeting CD19 antigens found in various cancer types. Investors may find this development promising as Arovella continues to expand its cancer treatment technologies.

