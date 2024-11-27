News & Insights

Aroundtown SA Reports Strong 2024 Operational Results

November 27, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Aroundtown SA (DE:AT1) has released an update.

Aroundtown SA reported robust operational performance for the first nine months of 2024, achieving a net rental income of €883 million despite a slight decline due to disposals. The company increased its adjusted EBITDA to €758 million, supported by solid like-for-like rental growth, and confirmed its full-year financial guidance at the upper end. Additionally, Aroundtown strengthened its balance sheet through significant bond issuances and strategic disposals, maintaining a stable loan-to-value ratio.

