Armada Metals Completes Acquisition of Midwest Lithium

Armada Metals Ltd. has completed its acquisition of Midwest Lithium Ltd., which holds significant lithium mining claims in the Black Hills of South Dakota. This strategic move positions Armada to explore and potentially develop valuable lithium assets in a region that is attracting considerable interest from other mining companies. The acquisition was finalized by issuing 343 million shares, making it a pivotal step in Armada’s growth strategy.

