Armada Data Moves Forward with Privatization Plan

October 28, 2024 — 11:03 pm EDT

Armada Data (TSE:ARD) has released an update.

Armada Data Corporation announced that its shareholders have approved an acquisition agreement, allowing key executives to take the company private by buying all outstanding common shares. The transaction will see shares converted into redeemable preferred shares and is expected to close soon. Following the transaction, Armada’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

