Armada Data Moves Forward with Privatization Plan

Armada Data (TSE:ARD) has released an update.

Armada Data Corporation announced that its shareholders have approved an acquisition agreement, allowing key executives to take the company private by buying all outstanding common shares. The transaction will see shares converted into redeemable preferred shares and is expected to close soon. Following the transaction, Armada’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:ARD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.