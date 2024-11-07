Arm Holdings Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Industry Challenges

ARM Holdings PLC ADR (ARM) has released an update.

Arm Holdings PLC has reported its financial results for the three and six months ending September 30, 2024, showing a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous year. The company recorded $652 million in revenue for the quarter, up from $644 million in 2023, and $1,467 million for the six months, compared to $1,179 million during the same period last year. These figures reflect Arm’s ongoing growth and resilience in the competitive semiconductor industry.

