Arm Holdings Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Industry Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

ARM Holdings PLC ADR (ARM) has released an update.

Arm Holdings PLC has reported its financial results for the three and six months ending September 30, 2024, showing a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous year. The company recorded $652 million in revenue for the quarter, up from $644 million in 2023, and $1,467 million for the six months, compared to $1,179 million during the same period last year. These figures reflect Arm’s ongoing growth and resilience in the competitive semiconductor industry.

