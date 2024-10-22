News & Insights

Arm Holdings To Cancel License With Qualcomm : Report

October 22, 2024 — 10:12 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Arm Holdings Plc. (ARM) is canceling a license that permitted longtime partner Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) to use Arm's intellectual property for chip design, intensifying a legal dispute over critical smartphone technology, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, Arm has issued Qualcomm a mandatory 60-day notice regarding the cancellation of their architectural license agreement. This contract allowed Qualcomm to create its own chips based on standards owned by Arm.

The confrontation could disrupt the smartphone and personal computer markets while affecting the finances and operations of two major players in the semiconductor industry.

