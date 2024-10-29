News & Insights

Ark Mines Reports Cash Outflow Amid Financial Pressures

October 29, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

ARK Mines Ltd (AU:AHK) has released an update.

Ark Mines Ltd reported a net cash outflow of $688,000 in operating activities for the quarter ending September 2024, primarily due to exploration and administrative expenses. The company also recorded a minor cash outflow of $20,000 from investing activities, without any cash movements in financing activities. This highlights the financial challenges facing Ark Mines as it looks to manage its cash flow effectively in a tough market environment.

