Ark Mines Reports Cash Outflow Amid Financial Pressures

ARK Mines Ltd (AU:AHK) has released an update.

Ark Mines Ltd reported a net cash outflow of $688,000 in operating activities for the quarter ending September 2024, primarily due to exploration and administrative expenses. The company also recorded a minor cash outflow of $20,000 from investing activities, without any cash movements in financing activities. This highlights the financial challenges facing Ark Mines as it looks to manage its cash flow effectively in a tough market environment.

