Ark Mines Ltd Announces 2024 AGM and Updates Communication Preferences

October 21, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

ARK Mines Ltd (AU:AHK) has released an update.

Ark Mines Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to occur on November 22 in Sydney. The company is also updating how shareholders receive communications, now offering electronic notices following recent legislative changes. Shareholders can manage their preferences through Computershare’s platform.

