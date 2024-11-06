Ariston Holding NV Sees Revenue Drop but Eyes Recovery

Ariston Holding NV (IT:ARIS) has released an update.
Ariston Holding NV reported a significant decline in revenues and adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2024, with net revenues dropping 14.7% to €1.9 billion and adjusted EBIT falling 56.4% to €97 million. Despite the downturn due to weak market demand, particularly in Europe, the company improved its cash flow and remains committed to long-term growth through efficiency initiatives and sustainability efforts. The mid-term outlook is optimistic, with expectations of mid-single-digit organic growth as market conditions recover.
