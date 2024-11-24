Arika Resources Unveils New Gold Targets in Yundamindra

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has identified over 25 new high-priority gold targets at its Yundamindra Project in Western Australia, using advanced geophysical data filtering technology. The discovery of these targets, in addition to impressive recent drill results, enhances the potential for significant gold mineralization in the region. A new phase of drilling is set to begin, aiming to further explore these promising discoveries.

