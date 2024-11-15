Argyle Resources Unveils $1M Private Placement Plan

Argyle Resources Corp. (TSE:ARGL) has released an update.

Argyle Resources Corp. has announced a private placement offering to raise up to $1,000,000 through the sale of flow-through units priced at $0.85 each. The funds will be used to further the company’s exploration projects in Canada, enhancing shareholder value. The closing of the offering is expected by November 22, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

