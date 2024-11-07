Argo Blockchain Expands into High-Performance Computing

Argo Blockchain (GB:ARB) has released an update.

Argo Blockchain is expanding its Baie-Comeau facility to include high-performance computing capabilities, moving beyond traditional cryptocurrency mining. This strategic initiative aims to diversify Argo’s technological offerings and strengthen its position in emerging computational markets. Meanwhile, the company is reviewing its options for its mining fleet following Galaxy’s decision not to renew their hosting contract.

