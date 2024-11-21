Argeo ASA Shows Strong Q3 Growth and Profitability

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.
Argeo ASA has reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter, with a significant revenue increase to USD 23 million, marking a 336% rise from the previous year. The company’s strategic advancements, including uplisting to the Oslo Stock Exchange and key project completions, have driven improvements in profitability. Argeo’s ongoing focus on operational quality and strategic partnerships continues to bolster its growth trajectory.
