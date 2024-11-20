Argenx may have first targeted myositis treatment, says H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterates a Buy rating on Argenx (ARGX) with a $617 price target after the company said it is advancing efgartigimod subcutaneous in all three subtypes of myositis based on positive Phase 2 results. The firm says efgartigimod could potentially be the first targeted treatment for myositis. Given cost and ease of use, it expects efgartigimod would be used ahead of cell therapy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.