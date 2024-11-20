News & Insights

Argenx may have first targeted myositis treatment, says H.C. Wainwright

November 20, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterates a Buy rating on Argenx (ARGX) with a $617 price target after the company said it is advancing efgartigimod subcutaneous in all three subtypes of myositis based on positive Phase 2 results. The firm says efgartigimod could potentially be the first targeted treatment for myositis. Given cost and ease of use, it expects efgartigimod would be used ahead of cell therapy.

