Argenta Silver Appoints Influential Strategic Advisor

Butte Energy (TSE:AGAG) has released an update.

Argenta Silver Corp. has appointed Willem Middelkoop as a Strategic Advisor, bringing his extensive expertise in precious metals and mining to the company. Known for his insights on economic trends and his significant influence in the sector, Middelkoop will help guide Argenta in realizing its vision of becoming a leading silver exploration company.

