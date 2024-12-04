Argenta Silver Adapts to Postal Strike Challenges

Butte Energy (TSE:AGAG) has released an update.

Argenta Silver Corp. is navigating a postal strike by utilizing online platforms to distribute materials for its upcoming annual meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to access these documents online to stay informed and participate in voting. The company is committed to responsible mining and advancing silver projects to support global energy needs.

