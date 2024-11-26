News & Insights

Argenta Silver Adapts Amid Canadian Postal Strike

November 26, 2024 — 08:13 pm EST

Butte Energy (TSE:AGAG) has released an update.

Argenta Silver Corp. is navigating a postal strike in Canada by making their annual meeting materials available online for shareholders. To ensure participation, the company has outlined alternative voting procedures for both registered and beneficial shareholders. Investors can also access the company’s financial statements and management discussion documents online.

