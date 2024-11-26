Argenta Silver Adapts Amid Canadian Postal Strike

Butte Energy (TSE:AGAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Argenta Silver Corp. is navigating a postal strike in Canada by making their annual meeting materials available online for shareholders. To ensure participation, the company has outlined alternative voting procedures for both registered and beneficial shareholders. Investors can also access the company’s financial statements and management discussion documents online.

For further insights into TSE:AGAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.