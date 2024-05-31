News & Insights

Arecor Therapeutics Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (GB:AREC) has released an update.

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical firm focused on enhancing therapies for healthier lives, has published its 2023 Annual Report and Accounts, with plans for an AGM on June 28, 2024, in London. These documents are now accessible for shareholders and interested parties on the company’s website. Arecor continues to develop its portfolio of proprietary products and partner with industry leaders to advance therapeutic products using its Arestat™ technology platform.

