Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on BorgWarner Stock?

Auburn Hills, Michigan-based BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. With a market cap of $7.7 billion, its offerings include turbochargers, Boosters, Turbos, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, and more.

BorgWarner has underperformed the broader market by a huge margin over the past year. BWA stock is down 2.2% in 2024 and up 7.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) surge of 25.2% on a YTD basis and 36.4% over the past 52-week period.

Zooming in further, BWA has also underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 18.6% gains on a YTD basis and 30.8% returns over the past year.

BorgWarner stock observed marginal gains after the release of its mixed Q3 earnings on Oct. 31. The company reported a robust 11.2% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP adjusted EPS to $1.09 which exceeded Wall Street’s earnings estimates a staggering 18.5%. However, due to declining market production volumes and a 5.6% decline in its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets, BorgWarner’s net sales plunged 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter, falling to $3.4 billion, missing Wall Street’s estimates by 2.4%.

Nevertheless, BorgWarner has continued to demonstrate its commitment towards shareholders with the completion of its $400 million share repurchase program and consistent dividend payouts.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BorgWarner to report a 12% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $4.20. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed analysts’ bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

BWA stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, nine advise “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven recommend a “Hold” rating.

On Nov. 4, Deutsche Bank (DB) analyst Edison Yu raised BWA’s price target to $39 while maintaining a “Hold” rating.

BWA’s mean price target of $41.12 represents a premium of 17.3% from current price levels. The Street-high target of $50 suggests a potential upside of 42.6%.

