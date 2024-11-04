BorgWarner price target raised to $39 from $38 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu raised the firm’s price target on BorgWarner (BWA) to $39 from $38 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company posted “impressive margin execution once again,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

