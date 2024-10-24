Arcus: HIF-2a inhibitor, casdatifan data ‘shows promise’ in ccRCC treatment

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) presented the first clinical activity data for casdatifan, a HIF-2a inhibitor with best-in-class potential, in an oral plenary session by Dr. Toni K. Choueiri, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at the 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain. “Based on our experience in the ARC-20 study, we have seen casdatifan’s ability to quickly bring tumor growth under control and its high response and disease control rates,” said Toni K. Choueiri, M.D., director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary GU Oncology at Dana-Farber, the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and lead investigator of ARC-20. “Based on these data, casdatifan has the potential to be a future treatment option for kidney cancer. I am particularly interested in planned research into novel combinations for casdatifan in both first- and second-line ccRCC.” “In the 100mg daily dose-expansion cohort of ARC-20, casdatifan showed encouraging results, particularly a low primary progressive disease rate and very durable responses. This was accomplished with a manageable safety profile,” said Dimitry Nuyten, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Arcus. “These data support the potential for casdatifan to be a best-in-class HIF-2a inhibitor for the treatment of ccRCC. We look forward to initiating our first Phase 3 study for casdatifan, PEAK-1, in the first half of 2025, and expanding our development program into the first-line setting with a novel combination, as well as into other ccRCC subpopulations.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RCUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.