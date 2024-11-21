ArcticZymes Innovates Measles Virus Purification Process

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (DE:B4V) has released an update.
ArcticZymes Technologies ASA has showcased the impressive capabilities of its M-SAN HQ nuclease in enhancing the purification process of recombinant measles viruses, as highlighted in the Journal of Chromatography A. By integrating M-SAN HQ with heparin affinity chromatography, the company has significantly improved both the purity and yield of virus production, offering a more efficient and cost-effective solution for manufacturers. This advancement not only ensures higher product quality but also aids in meeting stringent regulatory standards, accelerating access to safe and effective therapies.
