ArcticZymes Announces Virtual AGM and Shareholder Registration

May 31, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (DE:B4V) has released an update.

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on 26 June 2024, with options for digital participation. Shareholders are invited to attend and must register by 24 June 2024. Key agenda items include management presentations, financial statements approval, and board elections.

