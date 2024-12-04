Arctic Star Completes Private Placement to Fuel Growth

Arctic Star Exploration (TSE:ADD) has released an update.
Arctic Star Exploration has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $234,650 through the sale of 15,643,334 units at $0.015 per unit. The funds will be used for general working capital and trade payables, with each unit including a common share and a share purchase warrant. This move highlights Arctic Star’s focus on expanding its diamond exploration activities.
