News & Insights

Stocks

Arctic Star Completes Private Placement to Fuel Growth

December 04, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arctic Star Exploration (TSE:ADD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Arctic Star Exploration has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $234,650 through the sale of 15,643,334 units at $0.015 per unit. The funds will be used for general working capital and trade payables, with each unit including a common share and a share purchase warrant. This move highlights Arctic Star’s focus on expanding its diamond exploration activities.

For further insights into TSE:ADD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.