Arctic Star Completes Private Placement to Fuel Growth

Arctic Star Exploration has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $234,650 through the sale of 15,643,334 units at $0.015 per unit. The funds will be used for general working capital and trade payables, with each unit including a common share and a share purchase warrant. This move highlights Arctic Star’s focus on expanding its diamond exploration activities.

