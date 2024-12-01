Archer Materials Adjusts Stake in ChemX Materials

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Archer Materials Limited has reduced its stake in ChemX Materials Ltd, selling 633,550 ordinary shares, leading to a decline in its voting power from 9.87% to 8.48%. This change reflects an on-market sale and dilution due to previous share issues, highlighting a strategic adjustment in Archer’s investment portfolio.

