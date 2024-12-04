Archer Daniels price target lowered to $51 from $53 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Archer Daniels (ADM) to $51 from $53 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings fell well below consensus owing to weaker Ag Services & Oilseeds – AS&O – segment and Nutrition profits, partially offset by continued momentum in Carb Solutions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Normalizing AS&O fundamentals combined with uncertainties related to U.S. biofuels policy and Nutrition outlook likely will limit 2025 earnings, BMO added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ADM:
- Archer Daniels price target raised to $55 from $51 at Citi
- Archer Daniels price target lowered to $56 from $60 at Barclays
- Biden admin won’t finalize clean fuel guidance before exit, Reuters reports
- Archer Daniels Midland Schedules Investor Conference Call
- Archer Daniels reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.09, consensus $1.09
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.