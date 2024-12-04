Archer Daniels price target lowered to $51 from $53 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Archer Daniels (ADM) to $51 from $53 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings fell well below consensus owing to weaker Ag Services & Oilseeds – AS&O – segment and Nutrition profits, partially offset by continued momentum in Carb Solutions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Normalizing AS&O fundamentals combined with uncertainties related to U.S. biofuels policy and Nutrition outlook likely will limit 2025 earnings, BMO added.

