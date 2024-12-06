ArcelorMittal Reveals 2025 Financial Calendar

ArcelorMittal (MT) has released an update.

ArcelorMittal has unveiled its financial calendar for 2025, with key earnings announcements scheduled throughout the year, starting with Q4 and full-year 2024 results in February. The global steel giant, listed on major stock exchanges, continues to capture attention with its robust presence across continents and an eye on sustainable steel production. Investors keen on steel market dynamics will find these dates crucial for tracking the company’s performance and strategic direction.

