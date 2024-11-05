Arcellx price target raised to $95 from $80 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Arcellx (ACLX) to $95 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says preliminary results from iMMagine-1 are in-line with the initial results from anito-cel in Phase 1 at a similar time point, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that given this is an early look at the iMMagine-1 study with only half of the patients included in the analysis, it views he results as reinforcing of the anito-cel Phase 1 data and of the positive benefit observed.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ACLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.