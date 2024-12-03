ArcBest Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

ArcBest ( (ARCB) ) just unveiled an update.

ArcBest’s recent financial update reveals a challenging landscape marked by a decrease in billed revenue and shipments due to weak industrial production and a shift in LTL shipments to the truckload market. Despite these hurdles, LTL pricing remains stable, and revenue per hundredweight is slightly up excluding fuel surcharges. The asset-light segment faces reduced demand and softer freight market conditions, leading to an anticipated operating loss. ArcBest is navigating these complexities while managing strategic acquisitions and market pressures.

