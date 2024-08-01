ARC Resources Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO), Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of C$239.5 million or C$0.40 a share compared to C$278.9 million or C$0.46 a share in previous year.

Funds from operations was C$502.8 million or C$0.84 a share compared to C$560.8 million or C$0.92 a share last year.

Looking forward, the company expects FFO of C$2.4 to C$2.7 billion for the fiscal year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.