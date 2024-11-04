News & Insights

Arbor Metals Advances with New Drilling Permits

November 04, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Arbor Metals (TSE:ABR) has released an update.

Arbor Metals Corp. has received drilling permits for its Jarnet Lithium project, signaling progress in its exploration efforts. The company emphasizes its commitment to environmental stewardship and strong relationships with local and Indigenous communities. Arbor aims to support the growing demand for lithium in the North American electric vehicle market.

