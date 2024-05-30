Arbor Metals Advances Lithium Exploration Efforts

Arbor Metals (TSE:ABR) has released an update.

Arbor Metals Corp. has launched the second phase of exploration at their wholly-owned Jarnet Lithium Project in Canada, aiming to expand upon previous geophysical surveys and gather more data through soil sampling and mapping. The initiative seeks to identify lithium-rich pegmatites while emphasizing environmental responsibility and community collaboration. The program follows promising Phase 1 results and is guided by geophysical insights and industry-leading environmental standards.

