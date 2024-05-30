News & Insights

Arbor Metals Advances Lithium Exploration Efforts

May 30, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arbor Metals (TSE:ABR) has released an update.

Arbor Metals Corp. has launched the second phase of exploration at their wholly-owned Jarnet Lithium Project in Canada, aiming to expand upon previous geophysical surveys and gather more data through soil sampling and mapping. The initiative seeks to identify lithium-rich pegmatites while emphasizing environmental responsibility and community collaboration. The program follows promising Phase 1 results and is guided by geophysical insights and industry-leading environmental standards.

For further insights into TSE:ABR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks
